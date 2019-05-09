1934—2019
Jimmy Bentley Hollabaugh of Napa, CA passed away April 23, 2019. He was born in Russellville, AR on March 4, 1934 to John Bentley and Ida Irene Hollabaugh.
Jim is survived by his wife of 65 years Kathy, his children Levetra, Dowl, and Doug. His grandchildren Jeremy, Jamin, Joel, Seth, Jachin, Taylor, and Menolly. And his great-grandchild Liam.
As a man of God he was an example and inspiration to all his family and friends. Although we are blessed with the fact he is now with his savior Jesus, he will be greatly missed.