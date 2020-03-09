Jimmy O. Roberts

1943—2020

Jimmy “Jim” Oland Roberts, 77, of Zavalla passed away March 4, 2020 at home in the arms of his loving wife.

Born February 21, 1943 in Kaw City, Oklahoma to the late Oland and Pearl Weaver Roberts, he lived in Zavalla for many years. Jim was a building contractor who lived life to the fullest loving fast cars, fast horses and fast boats. He owned the Out Of Control Ranch in Zavalla, Texas.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Roberts; children, Tamra Lhota and husband, Joe of Brooklyn, NY, Julane Canaday and husband, Dave of Lake Alfred, FL, James Roberts and wife, Michelle of Avinger, Tx, Melanie Perry of Huntington, Tx, Angela Williams of Nampa, Idaho and Molly Nilsson of Huntington, Tx; sister, Sue Kopacz of Zavalla, Tx; and many grandchildren.

Cremation services are held under the direction of Riley Funeral Home and Crematorium in Woodville, Texas.