1948—2018
Joan C. Rockwell 70 passed away November 22, 2018 in Napa, CA. She was born May 24, 1948 in St. Helena, CA. She lived in various places in California. She attended Rio Lindo Academy and Pacific Union College.
Mrs. Rockwell taught at the Howell Mt. Elementary School for 10 Years. She was a member of the Pacific Union College Seventh-day Adventist Church. She loved sewing, do crafts and working in her garden.
She is survived by her husband Richard of Angwin, two daughters Lana Brauer of Lodi, Mitzi Rockwell of Angwin two grandsons Zach Brauer, Kolton Rockwell, and a sister Anne Duckett of Weaverville, CA.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 3:00 PM at the Pacific Union College Seventh-day Adventist Church, Angwin, CA. Interment will be private at St. Helena Cemetery, St. Helena, CA. Services are under the direction of Treadway and Wigger Funeral Chapel, Napa, CA.