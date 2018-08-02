Joan Dinsmore Macaulay

1949—2018
Joan “Joanie” Dinsmore Macaulay (age 69) left us on Saturday, July 21st, 2018 after losing her battle with Parkinson’s Disease. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
Joanie was an incredibly empathetic and kind person who was beloved by everyone she met. Her quick wit and humor were the greatest gifts Joanie possessed and the laughter she brought to others will be forever missed.
Joanie’s impeccable fashion sense was evident to friends and family alike- her creativity and love of color matched her bright and charismatic personality. She loved traveling and went all over the globe to seek adventure. In her personal time, she enjoyed reading, playing scrabble and spending time with her family and friends.
Joanie was born on June 11, 1949, in Hollywood, CA, and grew up primarily in Napa, attending Redwood Junior High and Napa High School, where she made many life-long friendships. She graduated from San Jose State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Therapeutic Recreation and began her career, helping disabled children. Joanie later became a very successful Interior Designer, in Sonoma County.
Joanie moved to Santa Rosa in the 1970’s and developed a loving group of wonderful friends, who spent much of their time talking, laughing, and sharing to create incredibly strong friendships. These same friends supported her through her struggles with Parkinson’s Disease and surrounded her with love, in her final days.
We would like to thank the staff at Kaiser Hospital in Santa Rosa and everyone who supported and cherished, Joanie while she was in their care.
Joanie is survived by her husband, Mike Macaulay, her mother Ferne Clemmer, her siblings Jim Dinsmore and his family, John Dinsmore (Betsy) and his family, Cindy Clemmer, Brad Clemmer and his family, Joyce Elliott McGinnis (Rob), and her beloved nieces, Katie & Meredith McGinnis.
A celebration of Joanie’s wonderful life will be held Sunday, August 26, 2018 at her favorite restaurant, El Coqui Puerto Rican Cuisine, located at 400 Mendocino Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA, from noon to 4:00 p.m. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.