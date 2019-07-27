1935—2019
Joan Lindgren died peacefully on July 22nd in Napa. Joan is survived by two daughters, Andrea Lindgren-San Francisco and Lisa Skinner (Mark)-Calistoga; grandsons, Nicholas Skinner and Scott Skinner (Celina), and great-grandson, Scott Skinner Jr.
Joan and husband Matts (1929-2011) moved to the Napa Valley in 2010 to be closer to family. Joan will be remembered for her love of family, cooking, entertaining, reading and playing bridge. Joan and Matts were avid travelers and golfers in retired life. Lisa and Andrea appreciate family and friends who reached out with their love, support, and kind words. We would like to thank the numerous caregivers, especially those from The Meadows of Napa Valley and Continuum Care Hospice, for their compassion and care. Services to be held at a later date will be for family only.