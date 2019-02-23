1932—2019
Joan Hart Fuller, 86, died peacefully in her home on January 14, 2019 surrounded by her children. Joan was born April 16,1932 in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, England. Her father was a coal miner and she grew up poor, but happy. She spoke often of playing in Sherwood Forest and thinking that going to the bomb shelter during WWII was ‘fun’. She joined the Women’s Royal Air Force at 17 years old where she became a switchboard operator.
In 1950, she met Donald Fuller, who was based in England with the US Air Force. When they wanted to get married, her father wouldn’t give his consent until she followed through with her assignment to Egypt. She did, and then she and Don were married December 26,1952.
Their early years of marriage were spent in the USAF, living in Germany and many places across the US where they had their 3 sons. After Don’s retirement in 1969, they settled in Napa, California, eventually moving to Berryessa Highlands in 1973, where they were one of the original homeowners.
Joan worked at Bel Aire Bowl, Steele Park Resort, and Silverado Country Club in Communications and as Bell Desk Manager until her retirement in 2000. Following the death of her husband in 1999, she followed her longtime dream and joined the US Peace Corps. She spent three years in Senegal, Africa, turning 70 years old while there! Upon her return, she volunteered at the Hope Center for the Homeless in Napa for many years.
Her passions were her grandsons, bowling, shopping at ROSS, and traveling back to Africa and England often. She bowled twice a week until this past summer. She was an active member of Valley Christian Church at Lake Berryessa. She made friends for life and always offered a helping hand to anyone—whether she knew them or not.
Joan is survived by her sons, Roy, Rick (Bonnie), and Russell (Paige), and her grandsons Matthew (Carolin), Keith (Victoria Garvey), and Michael (Alyssa Oram), many cousins in England and friends all over the world.
Services will be held March 2, 2019 at 11 am atTulocay Cemetary, 411 Coombsville Rd, Napa. Reception following. She expressed that she wanted us all to be happy—bring a fun story to share!