Joan M. Eddy

As a youngster, she enjoyed tap and acrobatic dancing and apparently was quite good in a time when everyone wanted their little girls to be like Shirley Temple. She met and married the father of her four children, Jack Phelps, Sr., just after World War II, and they began their family. Mom started her career in the Banking Industry in the San Francisco Financial District. In 1956, they moved to Santa Rosa, Ca. where our father had career opportunities.

Mom spent a number of years then as a homemaker and mother. In 1965, Mom moved with her four children to Napa to take a managerial position with what was then Summit Savings and Loan Company when the bank building at 3300 Jefferson Street, Napa, California was first built. While working there, Joan met the real love of her life, Wendell K. Eddy, Keith. They were married in 1970. Keith brought to the family his daughter, Carol and son, David. He worked at Mare Island as Mom continued her work in Banking in Marin County. After Keith’s death and the death of son, David (David K. Eddy) both in 1977, Mom continued her work until 1981 when she retired from banking to devote her time to her children and coming grandchildren. Always clever and creative, she pursued her interests in gardening, designing the landscaping surrounding her home and music, taking up playing the organ among many other creative interests.