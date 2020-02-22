1929-2020
Our mother, Joan M. Eddy, passed away on January 13, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease surrounded by the love of her family. Joan was born on October 28, 1929 to parents, Irene and Thomas McCreary, in San Francisco, California where she grew up.
As a youngster, she enjoyed tap and acrobatic dancing and apparently was quite good in a time when everyone wanted their little girls to be like Shirley Temple. She met and married the father of her four children, Jack Phelps, Sr., just after World War II, and they began their family. Mom started her career in the Banking Industry in the San Francisco Financial District. In 1956, they moved to Santa Rosa, Ca. where our father had career opportunities.
Mom spent a number of years then as a homemaker and mother. In 1965, Mom moved with her four children to Napa to take a managerial position with what was then Summit Savings and Loan Company when the bank building at 3300 Jefferson Street, Napa, California was first built. While working there, Joan met the real love of her life, Wendell K. Eddy, Keith. They were married in 1970. Keith brought to the family his daughter, Carol and son, David. He worked at Mare Island as Mom continued her work in Banking in Marin County. After Keith’s death and the death of son, David (David K. Eddy) both in 1977, Mom continued her work until 1981 when she retired from banking to devote her time to her children and coming grandchildren. Always clever and creative, she pursued her interests in gardening, designing the landscaping surrounding her home and music, taking up playing the organ among many other creative interests.
The family has many wonderful memories of family gatherings in her home with lots of talking, laughter, music and good family fun. She managed to get in a few trips here and there which she enjoyed and remained devoted to her family through the years. At the time of her death, she was residing at the Nazareth Classic Care of north Napa, not far from the home she loved and enjoyed so much.
Joan is survived by her children, Dianne Phelps of Napa, Ca., Christina Phelps Spivia of Wilton, Ca., Russell Phelps of Tulare, Ca., Jack Phelps of Exeter, Ca., and Carol Eddy Reasonover of Lincoln, Ca; Niece, Gayle Reed of Healdsburg, Ca. and nephew, Don Partone, Eufaula, Oklahoma, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great nephew and great-great niece.
A memorial service will be held on February 29, 2020 at 11am, at Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel 2383 Napa-Vallejo Highway Napa, Calif. 94558
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Guide Dogs for the Blind, San Rafael, California (Guidedogs.com) or to the Alzheimer’s Association, (act.alz.org), or a respected organization of your choice