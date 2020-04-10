× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1930—2020

Joan Marie Buckley Murphy said that when she died, her obituary would read “Joan Murphy, Mother of Eight.” She would laugh when someone wrote an article about her accomplishments or described her as she began to speak publicly. No matter what she did, her intros always included the line “mother of eight,” and of that, she was quite proud.

Joan was born on December 18, 1930 – exactly a week before Christmas! She grew up on Grover Street in Springfield, Massachusetts, with her parents, Sabina and Herbert Buckley, and her four sisters Patricia, Kay, Ann, and Mary. She met her husband, James Murphy, at the Springfield Fireman’s ball. They were married on June 30, 1951. They made their home on Nottingham Street in the part of Springfield known as “Hungry Hill,” anchored by Our Lady of Hope Church. The area was known for the Irish Heritage, of which Joan was quite proud. When the Springfield Armory closed, the family moved to Davenport Iowa and then to Napa California in 1967 to the family home on Beecham Street, where the family grew in love and created stories that now entertain 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. There were also many neighborhood children and friends who Joan always greeted as family with love, open arms, and a warm embrace.