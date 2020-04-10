1930—2020
Joan Marie Buckley Murphy said that when she died, her obituary would read “Joan Murphy, Mother of Eight.” She would laugh when someone wrote an article about her accomplishments or described her as she began to speak publicly. No matter what she did, her intros always included the line “mother of eight,” and of that, she was quite proud.
Joan was born on December 18, 1930 – exactly a week before Christmas! She grew up on Grover Street in Springfield, Massachusetts, with her parents, Sabina and Herbert Buckley, and her four sisters Patricia, Kay, Ann, and Mary. She met her husband, James Murphy, at the Springfield Fireman’s ball. They were married on June 30, 1951. They made their home on Nottingham Street in the part of Springfield known as “Hungry Hill,” anchored by Our Lady of Hope Church. The area was known for the Irish Heritage, of which Joan was quite proud. When the Springfield Armory closed, the family moved to Davenport Iowa and then to Napa California in 1967 to the family home on Beecham Street, where the family grew in love and created stories that now entertain 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. There were also many neighborhood children and friends who Joan always greeted as family with love, open arms, and a warm embrace.
Joan was active in her community, participating in political campaigns, charitable organizations, and her church. She had a variety of odd jobs while raising her children, but her career was with “PacBell,” where she thrived. Joan began employment as a telephone operator and became very involved with the union, Communication Workers of America (CWA), which also heightened her involvement in local politics. She was a strong supporter of worker’s rights advocating for better childcare, equal pay, and equal opportunity. Joan moved into management, and those who worked with her claim that she never forgot her roots and did what she could to improve the work environment for all. She was one of the original members of the Napa County Commission on the Status of Women. Joan also maintained a home and family and was active in the lives of her children and, eventually, her grandchildren.
Joan’s faith life was also exceedingly important to her. She was a member of either St John the Baptist Catholic Parish or St Apollinaris Catholic Parish at different times in her life in Napa. She was very involved with parish life, including St. Vincent de Paul Society and Napa Catholic Charities. Attending Mass was one of the many joys, and she loved to sing and pray– even as Alzheimer’s Disease increasingly impacted her. Visitors or family members were often able to comfort her with gentle sacred music as they prayed the rosary together.
Joan was very proud of and loved every one of her eight children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was gripped with extreme sorrow as she tragically lost two sons, James (in 2008) and Bill (in 2011). Her loving daughter-in-law Kelly Pringle Murphy passed in 2004, and her husband James died in 2012.
Joan’s children are Terry Longoria (Marc), Larry Murphy, Ann Hitchcock (Stan), Fran Murphy (Akhila), James Murphy (Kelly), Bill Murphy (Bev), John Murphy (Esther), and Bryan Murphy. Grandchildren are Jenny Meno, Jason Longoria (Betsy), Joe Longoria (Kristen), Jack Murphy (Kate), Kara Murphy, KatieAnn Tully (Sean), Joshua Hitchcock, Shawna Sorenson(Mark), Mike Murphy, Kimberly Crane (James), Billy Murphy (Alley), Christina Murphy, James Murphy, Bridgette Navejar, Jacqueline Nester, Elizabeth Stuart, and Mary Murphy. Great-grandchildren are Vanessa and Kristina Meno; Madeline, Genevieve, Jason, Tyler, and Ava Longoria; Liam and Audrey Tully; Loran and Clare Sorenson; Oliver and Landon Crane; and Wesley Murphy. And there are many others who Joan considered family even if not by Murphy lineage who attend the many family gatherings. Christmas and Easter are “must” events, and photos are aplenty on FaceBook and other social and paper media.
Joan’s final years were difficult as she was challenged with Alzheimer’s disease. Even with this, she was able to spread joy and laughter. She had a special group of friends at the Collabria Day program and was known as the “dancing queen” at both Collabria and at Aegis Living, where Joan lived for the last few years. Ever the teacher, Joan, taught us about living and dying. During her last week on earth, she was able to spend quiet time with each of her children in prayer, meditation, and music. She passed in the arms of her daughters on April 7, 2020, with eyes open to the light of heaven, where she will join her husband, sons, and many friends.
Joan’s passing presents unique challenges during this time of isolation caused by the Covid19 virus. But Murphys are always up to a challenge. St Apollinaris is FaceBook streaming Easter Mass, during which all can hold a special place in their heart for Joan. The immediate family has organized a family Remembrance ceremony using technology mastered by the grandchildren. And once the world has healed and is safely opened again, we will celebrate Joan’s life with joy and thanksgiving. If you would like to remember Joan with a gift, she would smile down on those who donate to Collabria, St Vincent de Paul, or your local Food Bank program. And we were happy to hear that some of Joan’s East Coast family is planning a donation to Shriner’s Hospital, which has benefited many of our family members.
And Joan would want to say, “God Bless You all. I love you and always will”.
