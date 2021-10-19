Joan Marie Goodwin

Joan Goodwin, 89, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Oct. 9, 2021, at the Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa. Born April 16, 1932, in Princeville, IL, to Robert and Anna Weaver, Joan was the last of eight children who have all predeceased her. She attended Princeville Elementary school until the 7th grade and in 1945 her family relocated to San Francisco. Joan attended 8th grade at St. Cecilia's school and graduated from Presentation High School where she established many wonderful lifelong friendships.

In 1951 Joan met Jack Goodwin at a gathering at the Russian River and shortly thereafter Jack reported to service in the US Army. Joan and Jack were married at St. Cecilia's church on Oct. 9, 1954. She passed away on their 67th wedding anniversary.

Joan is survived by her husband, five children Michael (Bambi), Carol (Rod), Dan (LeeAnn), Bill (Mary Lou), and Theresa, and 12 wonderful grandchildren: Dustin, Karly, Jack, Mollie, Annie, Matt, Sydney, Brendan, Emma, Claudia, Joe, and Tom. Joan's love and guidance enabled her to raise her children and to be so proud of them in the later years.