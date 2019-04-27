1937–2019
It is with deep sadness that the family of Joan Marie Hemings shares the news of her passing on February 26, 2019. Joan was born on October 7, 1937 to Daniel Boone Looper and Phyllis Danley Looper. She enjoyed her childhood in Oakdale, California surrounded by extended family and many beloved cousins. She moved to Napa, California with her parents and brothers as a teen, graduating from Napa High School with the class of 1955 and later from Napa Valley College. She married Michael Hemings in 1959 and they raised their family in Napa.
Joan was an avid learner, inquisitive and interested in absolutely everything. She kept those in her life informed of local and world events by reading multiple newspapers daily, then saving and sharing poignant articles. She loved history and psychology, and rarely, if ever, did she come across a book that she didn’t want to read. She never missed the opportunity for a good conversation, meeting new friends everywhere she went. She was the family pillar and historian, and a constant source of love and support to all. Joan was endlessly generous, keeping the people in her life in the forefront of her mind and always putting the needs of others in front of her own. She was a true caretaker and proudly served as a life coach to her family members. She could not be more loved and appreciated by those who knew her.
She is survived and profoundly missed by her husband of 60 years, Michael Hemings, devoted daughters Susan Hemings, Gretchen Carpenter and Megan Bolter (Justin), all of Napa, her brothers Daniel Looper (Marlene) of Modesto, and Michael Looper of San Diego, and their children, her six grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and many dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents and her eldest granddaughter.
At Joan’s request, no services will be held. If you’ d like to honor her life and legacy, please support cancer research and your public library, never stop learning and selflessly live every day to the fullest.