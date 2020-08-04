× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1933—2020

Joan Rutherford (Broughton) passed away peacefully at San Miguel Villa in Concord, California on Tuesday, July 14th at the age of 86.

Joan was born on October 21, 1933 in St. Helena, California to Donovan and Elizabeth Broughton. She married John W. Rutherford, her high school sweetheart in 1954. Over time, Joan gave birth to two children, the first in 1958 and the second in 1962. Her children remember her as a kind, gentle, and patient mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals.

Joan was an accomplished Dental and Physician Assistant and loved the outdoors. She was a generous, witty, and dedicated individual who made friends easily, loved to play tennis and who was passionate about her family. She was an active and dedicated member of the community and often volunteered her time at local institutions.

Joan is survived by her children, Pam Halstead of Eureka California, and Steve Rutherford of Malvern Pennsylvania. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Rutherford.

For more information regarding the Zoom memorial on August 9, contact Pam Halstead at pamnted@gmail.com The family would like to thank caregivers at San Miguel Villa for their dedication and support.

Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.