1927—2019
It is with heavy hearts that we share Joan S. Fernandez passed away at Saint Peters Hospital, Olympia, WA on January 24, 2019.
Joan was born November 13, 1927 to Edwin and Norma (Osborn) Stafford in Alameda, CA. As a child growing up in the Bay Area she enjoyed participating in sports, she excelled in track and had aspired to be on the Olympic Ice Skating Team. She was quite competitive and a self-proclaimed tomboy but realized, as she put it, “I had to start letting the boys win otherwise the boys would not want to date her.”
She attended Anna Head School for Girls and the University of California at Berkeley. She married Wallace M. Powers in 1947 and they became the parent of their daughters Debbie and Kim aka the “Angels.” She later married Abraham Fernandez and the family grew.
Joan worked as an admission clerk at Alta Bates Hospital, Berkeley, CA, a job she truly loved. She retired in 1989 and moved to Napa, CA. She enjoyed her retirement years traveling, gardening, caring for her beloved cats and spending time with friends and family.
She will be remembered for her love of family, keen sense of fun, vivacity, her wit and her love of cats and chocolate. And, of course, for her wiggle dance which was something to behold.
Joan is survived by her daughters, Kim Fecteau and husband Adrien, Debbie Hasselgren and husband Bruce, stepdaughter Georgie Phillips and husband Royal, her grandchildren Gina Hasselgren-Demaray and husband Keith, Jason Hasselgren and her great-grandson Jarod Hasselgren.
We love and Miss you Mom