Joan Sandberg Westgate

Aug. 27, 1933 - July 24, 2023

NAPA - Joan Sandberg Westgate died peacefully on July 24, 2023, in Napa, CA, after nearly 90 years of vibrant life. Her children and other family were by her side.

Born in Ohio, Joan moved to Pasadena with her parents and brother when she was 10. Joan - "Gigi" to her grand and great-grandchildren - excelled in school, piano, cello and athletics and met her future husband Charles Sandberg. They both graduated from Stanford in 1955, and married that year. Joan then received her Master's in Education and taught school in Los Angeles before she and Charlie began a family in Pasadena and in 1969, moved to St. Helena.

Their house and vineyard on Cabernet Lane became a beloved touchstone for their four children, who helped plant and work the vines. Joan enjoyed experimenting with new cuisines - peanut soup from Ethiopia, Shabu Shabu from Japan - read to her family at dinner and booked TV time at the neighbors when something elevating was on KQED.

Joan and Charlie's marriage ended in the mid-80s. Joan became a realtor and married Ed Westgate, who for their 24 years together often shared Joan's passions.

Joan loved travel. She loved Afghanistan, Germany, Syria, and Lebanon, among the 52 countries she, Charlie and her four children visited over 14 months in 1968-1969. She returned to many in subsequent years, including as tour leader for operators Peck Judah in the 70s. She was among the first to visit China when it opened to Westerners, and was a longstanding member of Women's International Group for Peace and Freedom, whose visits with women from other countries worked to increase cross-cultural understanding.

Joan loved gardening. A Master Gardener who nearly finished her degree in landscape design from UC Berkeley, Joan had a legendary rose garden. She occasionally set up a table to sell her roses at the St. Helena farmers market. If someone bought two or three stems, she would insist on giving away another few to improve their bouquet (if not her bottom line).

Joan loved tea, games, puzzles, and Planned Parenthood. After Ed's death in 2012, she moved to Pine Court in St. Helena and in spring 2021, to the Watermark in Napa. She was the unofficial house gardener there, a spirited member of the games group, and a regular in the puzzle room. She will long be remembered for her enduring spirit of joy and compassion in that community, and by all of her numerous other friends and family.

She is survived by her daughters: Kristen and Stephanie; her sons: Eric and Derrik; and their spouses: Jeffrey Jaeger, Augusta Tilney, Suzanne Sandberg and Susan Sandberg; her brother, Jack Rydman and his wife, Ruthie Rydman; ten grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Joan will be celebrated at a private event with family.

Donations to honor her memory can be made to Planned Parenthood and the American Rose Society.