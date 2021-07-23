Joann Cecelia Carslund

Joann was raised in Vallejo, CA and graduated from St. Vincent's High School in 1951. She then went on to work for Vallejo PD and Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office as a Dispatcher.

Joann is survived by her husband of 69 years, Walter; together they have 4 children, 5 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.

The family moved to Napa in 1975, where she began her career as a Realtor/Broker. She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling. At Joann's request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Salvation Army.