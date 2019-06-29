1930—2019
Joann Goodwin passed away peacefully at home on May 30, 2019. She had a fulfilling life as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Joann was born on August 21, 1930 in Oakland, CA to George and Thelma Smith. She graduated from Fremont High School. Joann attended business college that enabled her to help Victor in his accounting practice. Her primary role, however, was being a stay-at-home mom.
Joann met her husband, Victor, at the young age of 12 where they became life-long sweethearts. They were the paddleball champions of Oakland during their teen years. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary this past February, a testament to true love. They moved to Napa in 2000 when Victor retired, to be closer to family.
When the girls began high school, Joann joined the Capistrano Branch of Providence Hospital volunteers where she tirelessly gave her time as Capistrano president and candy buyer. She volunteered for more than 40 years and made lifelong friends while giving her time. On many other days you would find Jo at the Oakland Hills Tennis Club keeping her opponents at bay, or having a cup of coffee. After moving to Napa, Jo made new friends playing Bridge in different circles. She certainly did enjoy those games!
Joann was preceded in death by her parents and only sister, Betty. She will be deeply missed by Victor and their two daughters, Lynda Goodwin and Terri Gardella, Terri’s husband Kent, four grandchildren and two great-grandsons.
Per Joann’s request, no services were held.