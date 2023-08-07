Joanne Carole Wilson passed away at her home on May 16, 2023.

She was born in St. Helena on December 25, 1942. Joanne graduated from St. Helena High School with the class of 1960. Her parents were Patricia Sears and Marshall E. Sears who was Mayor of St. Helena and also served as Supervisor of Napa County from 1971 to 1974.

Joanne married John Mathis on December 02, 1962, and they had three children, Juli, Joelle and Jeffrey. Joanne was a loving and devoted mother to all of her children. Her devotion was never more evident when family, friends and community suffered the murder of her eldest daughter Juli at the hands of her daughter's husband in 1993. Joanne worked thru her grief by spear-heading a campaign to send hundreds of letters to the parole board to keep her daughter's husband in jail. The letters were successful to keep him imprisoned to date.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey, and daughter, Joelle; brother, Marshall Sears, Jr., his wife, Bonnie; and her niece, Lynette Sears. She was predeceased by her beloved grandmother, Florence Sears.

Joanne will be remembered by everyone who knew her as a beautiful, tall and willowy blonde with a ready smile and sweet demeanor.

Graveside services will be held at the St. Helena Cemetery, August 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.