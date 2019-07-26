1940—2019
Joel Duncan passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019 at his home in Napa, California at the age of 78.
Joel is survived by his wife Barbara (Bobbie); his sons, Scott, Wayne and Todd; and a daughter, Lorrie all of Napa, California. Joel is also survived by eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Joel was born on August 13, 1940 in Vallejo, California to Raymond Duncan and Elenore Kilburg.
He graduated from Vallejo High School and The University of California, Berkeley with a degree in electronic engineering. He married Barbara (Bobbie) Costa in 1958. They met at Clearlake , California. They bought their first home in Vallejo, California where Joel worked at Mare Island Naval Shipyard. He began working at Mare Island at the age of 16. Joel was a machinist, tool and die maker, and ultimately, an electronic engineer. In 1972, Joel and Barbara moved the family north to Napa where they planted their roots and the family expanded.
Joel is remembered by his family as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a soft-spoken intellectual. All in the family came to him for advice and tutoring. Joel loved tinkering and repairing electronics. His favorite getaway was Clearlake where the family made many summer cherished memories together.
A funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Tulocay Funeral Home in Napa, California with a reception to follow.
The family would like to thank Dr. Charles Clary, Kaiser Hospital Vallejo Oncology department and Kaiser Hospice for their support and care.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org