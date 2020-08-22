John A. Grippi

A family man

John met his future wife, Joyce in 1964 when she was working at the University of California Press in Berkeley. They were married in December 1965 in Pennsylvania where Joyce’s parents lived. Returning to California, they first settled in Oakland where they welcomed Noel, their first child, a year later. They bought their first home in Lafayette, California where they welcomed two more children, Johnny and Tammy. With his family growing, John started looking for a new home and they then moved to Alamo where they welcomed their fourth child, Lark.

John, a lifelong Californian, approached everything with boundless energy and optimism. John never liked to sit still. If he wasn’t occupied with his office and commercial warehouses, he could be found in his vegetable garden, cultivating an abundance of tomatoes, cucumbers, and squash.

John loved barbecuing and spending time with his family, including his wife, Joyce, children, and grandchildren at fun-filled events centered around the swimming pool of their Alamo home and on the beaches of Maui.

Always a man of faith, John regularly attended Mass at St. Isidore Church in Danville. He loved God and shared his faith with his family.

Career accomplishments