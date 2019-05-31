On Tuesday May 7, 2019, John Cardenas passed away at the age of 58. John was born November 21, 1960 in Vallejo, CA to Robert and Bertha Mae Cardenas. John worked for USPS for 30 years. He was a proud father to his two children, Tiffany Crociani and Kevin Cardenas(deceased), and a loving partner and fiancee to Patricia Lopez for over 15 years. John had a passion for cars. He loved working on cars of any make and model. His favorite hobbies included playing cards, playing in poker tournaments, and bowling. He also loved his deaf community and social events.
John Preceded in death by his mother Bertha Mae, his sister Tonya, his brother D'Artagnan, and his son Kevin. He is survived by his father Robert, his two brothers Michael and Joseph, ex wife Sherry, daughter Tiffany, grandchildren Dominic and Giuliana, and his Fiancee Patricia.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday June 2nd, 2019 at 3 pm at St. Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Church 2725 Elm st. Napa, CA 94558. Flowers may be sent or brought to the church on the day of the service. Celebration of Life will continue at 150 Silverado tr , Napa Ca 94558(Silverado pines) Please feel free to bring a dish and a memory of John to share. We love John and we will be missed.