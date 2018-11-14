John D. Tripp

1934—2018
John went to His Lord & Savior on Sept. 20, 2018, due to complications from ALS. John was born in Union, Oregon on July 22, 1934.
John moved his family to the Napa Valley, Labor Day Weekend 1956. His first job in the valley was for Turner Van & Storage. He later went to Napa College and became a registered nurse in 1971. John worked at Queen of the Valley Hospital and Napa State Hospital where he retired.
John loved traveling the southwest and Oregon, whether by truck or motorcycle. He also enjoyed kayaking, rafting, playing music and singing. After retirement John traveled and played music 2-4 days a week at Senior Housing and Nursing Homes, mainly in Solano County.
John is survived by his wife, Connie, 3 children, Anita (Lynn) Hagewood, David(Martha) Tripp, and Patricia (Rick) Hawton. Five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Celebration of life will be at the Fairfield Community Seventh Day Adventist Church 1101 E. Tabor Ave. Fairfield, CA. at 11:00am on Nov. 18th. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Golden West Chapter ALS Foundation P.O.Box 565 Augoura Hills, CA. 91376 or webgw.alsa.org