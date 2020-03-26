1943—2020

John Edwin Van Fleet, 77 , passed away on Wednesday March 25th after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. John was born in Greenville CA and moved to Napa CA as a teenager where he attended Napa High school and met his life long wife Christina McCall. After high School in 1960 John joined the Air-force and was stationed on the East Coast. When he returned from the military John and Christina were married in 1965 and enjoyed 55 years of happiness together.

John started a long time career as electrician where he was a Superintendent for Steiny Electric for 25 years. He then worked for Heaps Electric and finally for Mike Brown Electric where he ended his career in retirement in 2004. After retirement John and Chris moved back to Taylorsville to enjoy the mountains, fresh air and family.

John was an outdoors-man at heart from an early age. What he loved most was to be hunting, fishing or just going for a drive in his jeep. His family would remember him as always being there with a big smile and open arms to lend a helping hand. His favorite time of year was opening day of trout season where he and his brothers would try to catch the biggest fish in order to obtain the perpetual trophy.