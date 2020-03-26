1943—2020
John Edwin Van Fleet, 77 , passed away on Wednesday March 25th after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. John was born in Greenville CA and moved to Napa CA as a teenager where he attended Napa High school and met his life long wife Christina McCall. After high School in 1960 John joined the Air-force and was stationed on the East Coast. When he returned from the military John and Christina were married in 1965 and enjoyed 55 years of happiness together.
John started a long time career as electrician where he was a Superintendent for Steiny Electric for 25 years. He then worked for Heaps Electric and finally for Mike Brown Electric where he ended his career in retirement in 2004. After retirement John and Chris moved back to Taylorsville to enjoy the mountains, fresh air and family.
John was an outdoors-man at heart from an early age. What he loved most was to be hunting, fishing or just going for a drive in his jeep. His family would remember him as always being there with a big smile and open arms to lend a helping hand. His favorite time of year was opening day of trout season where he and his brothers would try to catch the biggest fish in order to obtain the perpetual trophy.
John is survived by his wife Christina Van Fleet, his children John A. Van Fleet (Renee), Cindy Lewis (Steve), Cheryl Riedel (Rich) and his adopted son Ronnie Sefried (Ann). John was also a very proud grandfather to his 7 grandchildren, Mackayla, Wyatt, Jena, Tyler, Trevor, Hailey, Lindsay, and little Cody. John also survived by his many nieces and nephews were very dear to his heart. The memories of target shooting, fishing, feed cows, jeep rides and long walks will always be with us.
John was the youngest son of Viola and Hammond Van Fleet. John was predeceased by his parents and his siblings Haymond Van Fleet, Robert Van Fleet, Margret Kampschmidt and MaryLou Ebersole.
A celebration of life will take place in Taylorsville CA later this year.
We would like to give special thanks the Napa Senior Living for taking such great care of John. We are grateful for your care and compassion.
