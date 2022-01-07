John Francis Accettola “Ace”, age 71, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2021, in Napa, CA. Born August 24, 1950 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a graduate of the class of 1968 at Euclid Senior High School in Euclid, OH.

He began his career with Conrail Railroad in Cleveland, Ohio. He then owned and operated Ace's Maintenance Unlimited for several years. He moved to Napa, CA in 1986, where he became an Operating Engineer. Later he started Polylift of California, installing boat lifts and docks all over the western states.

He took great pride in his family. He was always planning family and friend get-togethers, enjoyed traveling, and loved boating. His passion was anything mechanical, but his favorite was collecting Whizzer Motorbikes. He took part in every aspect including, rebuilding, swap meets, club functions and even organized many of them. He taught his children at a young age his great sense of adventure, the joy of spontaneous road trips and that you could do anything you set your mind on.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 30 years, Carol (Lewis) Accettola; Children, Sandra (Michael) Jones, of Monument CO, Joseph (Lisa) Accettola of Napa, CA and Dominic Accettola of Vacaville, CA. Grandchildren; Ethan McNeelan, Anthony, Santina and Ariana Accettola, and Natasha Lucas. Brothers, Lor (Lori) Accettola of Rock Creek, OH and Frank Accettola of Napa, CA. Many nephews, nieces and cousins. Former wives Laura (Kalves) Miller, mother of his children and Amy (Sidora) Morton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Frances (Loizzi) Accettola and son-in-law, Charles Green Jr.

A special thank you to Stayman Estates for the excellent care they gave our father and husband.

Donations to Alzheimer's research would be appreciated.

A memorial celebration will be announced and held at John's favorite Italian restaurant, Filippi's in Napa, in the spring.

Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org