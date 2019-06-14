{{featured_button_text}}
John Frank Gehrke

John Frank Gehrke

1947—2019

Born in Clintonville, WI, July 14, 1947, died at home in St. Helena on June 10, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jeannie, Jim (Ruth) Gehrke, his brother, Colette (Bob) Martin, his sister, his brother, Ronnie, and sons Neil (Carrie, grandchildren Libby and Jaxon), Greg, and Johnny.

Working at AT&T for 20 years, his passions were classic cars, motorcycles, Rock and Roll music (50’s & 60’s), Coca Cola and “a burger, babe!” Memorial Service & Reception: Fri. June 21, 1:00 pm, Highlands Christian Fellowship, Calistoga.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: John Frank Gehrke
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.