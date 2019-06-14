John Frank Gehrke

1947—2019
Born in Clintonville, WI, July 14, 1947, died at home in St. Helena on June 10, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jeannie, Jim (Ruth) Gehrke, his brother, Colette (Bob) Martin, his sister, his brother, Ronnie, and sons Neil (Carrie, grandchildren Libby and Jaxon), Greg, and Johnny.
Working at AT&T for 20 years, his passions were classic cars, motorcycles, Rock and Roll music (50’s & 60’s), Coca Cola and “a burger, babe!” Memorial Service & Reception: Fri. June 21, 1:00 pm, Highlands Christian Fellowship, Calistoga.