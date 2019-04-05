John Frederick Harris

1969—2019
John “Jack” Frederick Harris was born on October 16, 1969, in Napa, CA. Throughout his childhood, Jack was active in 4-H. He especially enjoyed his citizenship and livestock projects. When he was young, he raised and showed pigs and goats…then as an adult served them up. The highlights of 4-H were the lifelong friendships made at 4-H Camp and the county fairs.
Jack attended Vichy Elementary and St. Apollinaris, and later graduated from Justin Siena High School where he was active in drama and played football. Jack cherished his friends, and this is where many of his strong bonds began. He also attended and worked at Fresno City College in the Adaptive PE program and Exceptional Adventure Inc.
After completing San Francisco City College Culinary Program, Jack worked as a chef creating exquisite cuisine that not only appealed to people’s palates, but also brought him joy. Jack loved gatherings that included food, drink, and humor to bring people together to make memories.
Jack’s taste in the finer things of life was not limited to fine wine and gourmet food, but also his choice of a life partner as well as a multitude of friends. Danielle, Jack’s wife of 12 years was his rock.
Jack enjoyed professional sports and rallied behind the Raiders through thick and thin. Danielle and Jack also supported their local San Francisco Giants.
If you knew Jack, you knew how he could tear up a dance floor. He made himself known at many-a-wedding! He was always ready for a good time.
Jack is survived by his wife Danielle, his mother Isabel Harris, siblings Donnie Harris, Jeanne Collins and her husband JR, Tim Harris, Jerry Harris and his wife Trena, Mary Beth Woulfe and her husband Jim. Jack was also a kind-hearted uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
After a brief hospital stay, Jack passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his wife and family. He is now dancing with the angels.
Please join us as we gather to celebrate Jack’s life. We will be holding a Rosary Vigil on April 12th at 3:00pm, Tulocay Funeral Home located at 411 Coombsville Road, Napa, Ca., followed by a Funeral Mass on April 13th, 11:00am at St. Apollinaris Catholic Church located at 3700 Lassen Street, Napa, CA. Jack will be always be remembered by his bright, brown eyes and loving smile that lit up a room, so let your attire be as colorful as his life. Jack will surely be missed! In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to Wilderness Inquiry- a non-profit organization that makes it possible for kids and adults with disabilities to go on adventures like the ones Jack so loved. If you would like to donate please go to the Facebook page https://m.facebook.com/wildernessinquiry/ and click on fundraiser’s.
Jack’s wife and family would like to thank you for all the love and support they have felt from friends in the Napa community over the course of Jack’s life.