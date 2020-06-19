× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1929—2020

John H. Korte II died peacefully in his home in Napa, CA on June 9th, 2020, a month before his 91st birthday. He was surrounded by his loving family and wife of 56 years. John had fought a courageous battle with prostate cancer and suffered a broken hip from a recent fall on June 2nd.

John was a man of great faith and didn’t fear his death. His life was full, he enjoyed countless friendships, family and a daily walk with Christ. We are devastated with his passing, but he looked forward to being reunited in heaven with his son John and his many friends and family.

John is survived by his wife Lois Korte, his children Joe Korte (Susan), Jean Hensley (Lain) and Gregory Korte (Jeri) and his loving grandchildren Emily, Audrey, and Clare Korte, Taylor, Camille, and Lain John Hensley and Brayden Korte. He is also survived by his brother Clem Korte (Barbara) and Edith Driscoll (Steve) as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, friend and a true hero to many! He will be missed greatly and will continue to inspire and guide those who knew and loved him.

Due to COVID restrictions a small private Funeral Mass and burial took place 6/17/2020. We will be having a Celebration of Life in the future when we are allowed to have large gatherings. Memorial donations can be made to the St. Apollinaris Catholic Church St. Vincent de Paul Society, 3700 Lassen St., Napa, CA 94558. Please see full obituary at claffeyandrota.com.