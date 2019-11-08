John (Jack) Harris

1929—2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John a.k.a. Jack Harris, beloved husband, father and grandfather on November 4, 2019.
Jack was born in Napa California April 9, 1929. He was fourth generation Napan and lifelong resident. It was in Napa where he graduated from Napa High School in 1948 met and married his lifelong love Betty on July 16th, 1950.
He spent 32 years of his life before retiring working for Chevron driving tanker trucks to provide for his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 1 years Betty Roberson Harris, his sons, Gene Dunck and John Harris as well as their wives, Ginny Burr and Jennifer Harris. He will also be greatly missed by his four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. In addition to his family, Jack was a known figure in his neighborhood and was liked by all.
Per his request, when the time comes, Betty and Jack will be reunited once more and their ashes will be scattered at sea on a cruise, an activity they have enjoyed greatly together.
The family would like to thank the wonderful care that Jack received the last two months of his life at Stayman Estates and especially Continuum Hospice & Pallative Care, Napa California.
There will be a celebration of his life at John Jr’s house: 4864 Northwood Dr., Fairfield, CA on November 16, 2019 from 2 to 5 PM.