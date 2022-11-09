John (Johnny) Paul Corna

He was 38 years old, and he is survived by his loving parents, John and Barb Corna; his beloved sisters: Holly (Kevin) King, Katie (Walter) Hamlin; and his adorable nieces: Makenna and Kaydence. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Paul and Paula Mensch; his second family the Borman/Burrows; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

John was charismatic and had an ability to strike up a conversation with anyone about anything. He was a talented creative writer and avid reader, which explained his extensive knowledge of various topics. You'd always leave the conversation knowing more than when it started. His genuine kind heart and care for those around him along with his great sense of humor and keen memory were a few of his many endearing qualities. No words can truly capture how special he was or his unique gift of making you feel better after talking to him than you did before.