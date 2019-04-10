1932—2019
John Joseph Motty passed away at his home due to complications of Parkinson’s Disease on April 3, 2019. John was born on January 18, 1932 at Vallejo General Hospital to Vandelia and John Francis Motty. The family moved to Napa shortly thereafter. As a young man, his stepfather, A. Frank Ferrari was in the military and was stationed at several bases throughout the country. John was an “Army Brat” and had many adventures and loved it! Returning to Napa, John attended Napa schools graduating from Napa High School in 1951.
John served in the US Navy for four years during the Korean Conflict, as a plane captain on the aircraft carriers, U.S.S. Boxer and the U.S.S Valley Forge. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Napa, working at the U.S. Post Office at the Franklin Street Station. He was introduced to Carole Lee Stuebner by his Navy buddy Del Ott and his then fiance, Jeanette Thibaut. Carole and John were married at the First Presbyterian Church in Napa on January 22, 1956. Their daughter Linda Diane of Napa, was born in 1958.
John went to work at Kaiser Steele and then Dietrich-Post in Oakland. The Motty’s opened a printing business in San Rafael, Ace Letter Service, and then moved the business to Napa, Motty’s Olde Colony Press. During this time, John attended Sonoma State and UC Berkeley earning his teaching credential. He taught Graphic Arts at Vintage High School for 22 years while running Olde Colony Press with Carole. They worked together for 31 years.
The couple shared a great interest in antiques and sold their wares at Riverfront Antiques for several years. After retiring from their business and teaching, they traveled extensively throughout the country shopping for antiques. They also made several trips to Europe as well with Linda and Grandsons, Christopher and Eric.
John was an avid fisherman, especially at Lake Berryessa. He was a member of the Napa Rifle and Pistol Club for many years, shooting a perfect score of 200 in 1966.
John was a 50-year member of Native Sons of the Golden West #62, American Legion Post #113 and the Principals Club at Vintage High School. The Motty’s were longtime members of Napa Valley Country Club, and enjoyed tennis.
John leaves behind his wife, Carole of 63 years, daughter, Linda Motty, four Grandchildren, Amanda Kevan of Roseville, Alexandra (Jon) Boivin of Roseville, Christopher Lyon and Eric Lyon of Napa. Five Great Grandchildren, Amelia, Natalia and Charlotte Kevan, Michayla and Christian Boivin. John is also survived by his sister Susan Ferrari of Washington.
At John’s request, services will be private.