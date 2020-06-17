With heavy hearts, we announce that on Sunday, June 14th, John Kearsley McEwen passed away peacefully at Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa at the age of 75. John was born September 11, 1944 to Joan Hall McEwen and Lawrence Crawford McEwen. He grew up in San Francisco with his sister Alexandra, attending Grant School and graduating from Lowell High School in 1963. John attended Law's School of Marine Engineering, where he received his Merchant Marine third assistant engineer license while working for Standard Oil (Chevron Shipping). He lived his entire life in Northern California, holding a variety of interesting jobs. John had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed camping. He was an amateur (ham) radio operator, served in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, and in his later years volunteered with Lake County Search and Rescue. Some of the happiest years of his life were his last two, after meeting the love of his life, Sandy VanLaanen. It was with tremendous joy that he spent his final days by her side. He will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor, his carefree way, his enormous smile, and his love of family.