John Konstantinos Meras

1934—2019
John Meras was born in Greece and immigrated to Havre, Montana when he was 16 years old. He worked on the Northern Pacific Railroad at night and sat in a first grade classroom during the day learning to read and write English. With the help of a private tutor he graduated from Havre High School and went on to attend Northern Montana College. He became a naturalized citizen and served in the Navy during the Korean War. He married Mary Schulz, an English teacher at Havre High, in 1959. All 3 of their children, Ioannis(Yo), Maria and Darius were born in Havre. He joined the Prudential Insurance Company in 1962. During his career with Prudential, he won a number of state and national awards and was a consistent member of the Million Dollar Round Table. The Meras family moved to Terra Linda in 1972. After 23 years in Marin County, John and Mary moved to Napa in 1995 where he continued to work in the insurance industry until he retired after more than 43 years.
John was active in civil affairs his whole professional life. He served on the Board of Directors of the Salvation Army, as state Vice President of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, and was a member of the Life Underwriters Political Action Committee, the Lyons Club, the Elks Club, and the Business Information Club of Napa. In 1963 he received the Distinguished Service Award for his contribution and service to the city of Havre. In 1969, the Daughters of the American Revolution presented John with the DAR Americanism Award for his service and loyalty to his country. He was one of the original organizers of the Bank of Napa in 2006 and served on the Executive Committee as Director.
John passed away peaceful on February 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Mary, son’s Ioannis(Yo) and Darius, his daughter Maria, his granddaughters Kassie and Jessica, his grandsons Dominic and Andoni, his son-in-law John Oakes, his daughter-in-law Betsy Meras, and his brothers Peter, Harry, and Thanash.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sat, May 11 at Green Valley Mortuary & Cemetery, 3004 Alexandrite Dr., Rescue, CA 95672 at 1 p.m.