1952—2019
John Laurence King, Jr. passed away in Napa, California, on June 30, 2019, four days after his 67th birthday. John grew up in Northridge, California, moved to Illinois, before finding his true home in Napa County. John met the love of his life, Barbara Smith, almost thirty years ago, and they married in 1999. Barbara brought four children into the marriage, and John delighted in being Dad to them, and Grandpa to their children. John recently retired from the U.S. Postal Service.
Preceding John in death were his brother, Boyd Calvin King, father John Laurence King, mother Beverly Baldridge Hardy, and wife Barbara Smith King. He is survived by his sisters, Ann Hardy Feehan and Barbara Corella, his children through marriage James, David, Micheal, and Kathleen, and his grandchildren Devin, Austin, Ryan, Alyssa, David, Danielle, Dominick, and Jazmine.
Please join us in celebrating John’s life on Saturday, August 10, 11:00 am, at Hopewell Baptist Church, 3755 Linda Vista Ave, Napa. Donations in John’s name can be made to Autism Speaks or American Heart Association.