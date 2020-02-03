1947—2020
John Matthias passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer 3 days prior to his 73rd birthday.
You have free articles remaining.
John was a remarkably bright and talented man with nicknames such as Little Einstein, Little MacGyver and The Wizard given you him over the years by his many friends.
He is survived by his wife Judith, daughter Linda, son John, seven grandchildren and a great grandchild. At his request, he wants to be remembered by each of us in our own way. Donations will be welcome in his name to the Napa Humane Society.