1929—2019
John Peter DelBondio passed away on September 27th at the age of 89 after a long battle with congestive heart failure. He died at the same family home in Oakville where was born, and where he had lived his entire life. Before his 16th birthday, he had already endured the harsh realities of both the Great Depression and a World War. He began working at Beringer Brothers Winery in St. Helena while still in high school and remained employed by the same winery, under successive owners, for nearly 60 years. He was an animal lover, an accomplished acrylic painter, and enjoyed knitting for family and friends, a skill he learned in grammar school during World War 2 to make hats and scarves for soldiers overseas.
He is pre-deceased by his father Peter DelBondio, his mother Angela (Fagiani) DelBondio, his sister Josephine (DelBondio) Maggini, and his brother-in-law Alfonso Maggini. He is survived by his nephew Larry Maggini of Oakville, and by numerous cousins in the United States, Italy, and Switzerland.
A visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Monday, October 7th at Claffey and Rota Funeral Home in Napa, with a recitation of the rosary beginning at 7pm. A mass will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, October 8th at Holy Family Catholic Church in Rutherford, followed by interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in St. Helena.
Donations may be made to Wine Country Animal Lovers in Calistoga, Rutherford Volunteer Fire Department, We Care Animal Rescue in St. Helena, and Holy Family Catholic Church in Rutherford. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.