Try 1 month for 99¢
John Russell Bishop

John Russell Bishop

1938—2019

John R. Bishop, passed way peacefully on Feb 14, 2019 at the age of 80, concluding is long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Truly a fighter until the end, he will forever be remembered by his loving wife, Anita Wessell Bishop, his sister Nancy Wilson of Macomb, IL, son Jeff Bishop of Napa, son Dan Bishop of Tucson, AZ, twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother Sam of Peoria, IL.

Services will be held at Northgate Christian Fellowship in Benicia at 2:00 PM Saturday March 2, 2019. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Collabria Care Hospice, 414 South Jefferson Street, Napa, CA 94559.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: John Russell Bishop
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.