John Russell Bishop

1938—2019
John R. Bishop, passed way peacefully on Feb 14, 2019 at the age of 80, concluding is long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Truly a fighter until the end, he will forever be remembered by his loving wife, Anita Wessell Bishop, his sister Nancy Wilson of Macomb, IL, son Jeff Bishop of Napa, son Dan Bishop of Tucson, AZ, twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother Sam of Peoria, IL.
Services will be held at Northgate Christian Fellowship in Benicia at 2:00 PM Saturday March 2, 2019. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Collabria Care Hospice, 414 South Jefferson Street, Napa, CA 94559.