1925—2018
John (Jack) Sheridan Conroy passed away peacefully on August 17, 2018 in Napa, California, surrounded by his family and supported lovingly by Continuum Care Hospice and Stayman Estates Residential Care. Jack is survived by his 8 children: John, Pitr (Teresa), David, Michael (Susan), Maria (Christopher), Suzanne (Robert), Elizabeth (Michael) and Katherine (Daniel), 21 grandchildren and one greatgrandchild, Jack Sheridan Conroy. He is also survived by his sister, Eleanor Conroy McGrath.
Jack was born on October 28, 1925 in Island Pond, Vermont to Benjamin Joseph Conroy and Eleanor Louise Sloan. In 1932, he moved with his family to Brooklyn, New York, where he was raised in his father’s family home. He attended public schools in Brooklyn, before serving in the U.S. Army in World War II from 1943 to 1945. After his honorable discharge, he received a degree in business from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts in 1950.
On September 22, 1951, Jack married Mary Katherine Olwell at Our Lady of Refuge parish in Brooklyn. They started their family in Camden, New Jersey, then moved to Lombard, Illinois and Marblehead, Massachusetts before moving to Glendale, California in 1964, where they lived for the next 50 years.
Jack worked in sales and management for the Goodall Rubber Company from 1950 through 1986. After retiring, he served as the president of the San Gabriel chapter of Habitat for Humanity for a decade. His passion for social justice inspired him, along with Mary Kay, his wife of 60 years, to devote much time and energy to Concern America, the Vietnamese Resettlement Program, and Habitat for Humanity. They had a lifelong commitment to Catholic education, and sent all of their children to Catholic schools. Jack and Mary Kay were active parishioners at Incarnation Catholic Church in Glendale, California from 1964 through 2011. After Mary Kay suffered a stroke in 2009, Jack cared for her in their home in Glendale. Mary Kay passed away in 2011, and Jack continued to be active at Incarnation Parish, specifically through the St. Vincent de Paul ministry.
Jack moved to The Meadows in Napa in 2015, to be closer to 4 of his children and their families. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather. He had a great sense of humor, and was always happiest while surrounded by his family.
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 25, at 10:00 AM at St. Helena Catholic Church, in St. Helena, California. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Concern America, PO Box 1790, Santa Ana, California 92702 (714-953-8575) or to Habitat for Humanity.