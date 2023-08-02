NAPA - On April 19, 2023, John passed away peacefully in his home with loved ones. He had been under the care of Kaiser Hospice for six months.

John was a longtime Napa resident married to Audrey Lynne Geitner.

He had two children, daughter, Barbara (Dave) Ackman; son, Nick (Caroline) Geitner of Napa. Five grandchildren: John, Matt, Jack, Grace and Jimmy. John is survived by four sisters: Madonna, Diane, Angele and Connie. One brother, Norman. Predeceased by mother, Barbara; and brothers: Raymond and Joseph; father, John Geitner, Sr. - passed away on Father's Day June 18, 2023.

Private Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023, at Tulocay Cemetery, Main Mausoleum Urn Garden.