BROOKFIELD, MO - John Stratton, age 80, of Brookfield, MO, passed away with his children by his side Thursday, November 24, 2022, in Columbia, MO.

John Delbert, son of Basil and Cecil Stratton was born May 18, 1942, in Pleasant Hill, MO. He grew up in Meadville, MO, with siblings Patty, Bonnie, Bill, Jack, and Kerri. John graduated Meadille High in 1961, married Sharon Collier of Laclede in 1962, and enlisted in the Marine Corps to proudly serve his country in Vietnam in September 1966 - 1969.

Our Dad moved around the country working hard as a heavy equipment operator. He learned his craft from his Father and the two of them made moving dirt an art form. He has built roads, help create farm land, made highways safer, foundations for homes and businesses, and rebuilt after fires, mudslides, and any kind of storm immagineable. He also specialized in digging ponds and swimming pools.

His work took him to California in 1978, where he had the opportunity to work with the Strand Family in Sonoma who became lifelong cherished friends. He raised his family beside his wife in Napa, and retired from W.R. Forde Construction Company in Greenbrae, CA, then moved home to Missouri to be near his extended family in 2014.

During his retirement he enjoyed volunteering for several organizations. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Laclede and Meadeville, MO, a member of the Elks Lodge in Brookfield, Moose Lodge in Napa, Meadville Alumni Group, and the Linn County Historical Society.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; two children: son, Craig and his wife, Kerrigan, of Santa Rosa, daughter, Dona and her husband, Scott Lucas, of Napa; sister, Bonnie and her husband, Eugene Seaboldt, of Brookfield; brother, Jack of Brookfield; sister, Kerri and her husband, Dave, of Jefferson City; and brother-in-law, Clifford Ray and his wife, Emily, of Ballwin, MO; cousins, nieces, nephews and his friends all over the country; as well as two beloved grand-dogs, Chewy and Mugsy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Basil and Cecil; in-laws, Paul and Grace Collier; brother, Bill; sister-in-law, Karen; brother in-law, Ron Mast; and niece, Stacey Mast; and his loyal canine buddy, Killer.

Services and military honors will be held in Laclede at the Methodist Church on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

For those that cannot attend, in lieu of flowers, the family requests you please make a donation to your favorite military veterans or animal rescue charity.