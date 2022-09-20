John Valenzuela, Sr.

John touched many lives in Napa Valley. He was employed with City of Napa Public Works Department as a Field Supervisor and also worked for Napa Police Department as Reserve Sergeant and as a Realtor for Century 21 and RE/MAX Real Estate. John was a hard worker his entire life and enjoyed it. When he wasn't working, he volunteered his time as coach of the Catholic basketball and baseball teams, local Boys Club of America, served as President of the Napa Girls Softball League and the Justin-Siena High School Parents Club, Vice President of the St John of the Baptist Catholic School Parents Group, and was a member of the Board of Directors of St Apollinaris Catholic School. John had received many certificates of appreciation for his dedicated services given to the young children of Napa Valley. He also received a special award for his outstanding public service as Officer of the Year-Napa Police Reserve on Saturday, April 13, 1990 by the Honorable Jim Nielsen 4th Senatorial District and the Honorable Bev Hansen 8th Assembly District. We are very proud of all he has accomplished for the safety and well-being of the people of Napa Valley through his hard work and his time volunteering. When he wasn't busy working or coaching he enjoyed dancing, golfing, fishing, boating,camping, gambling, and traveling. Later in life he enjoyed painting yard decor, adult coloring and watching old western movies all with his wife Nancy.We want to send out a great big thank you to Collabria Hospice, their health aides andvolunteers, Napa Police Dept and Napa Fire Dept for the times we called and they assisted us in this challenging time.