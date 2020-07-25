John Wight Jackson

John’s first job in education was as a librarian and history teacher at Reedsport High School in Oregon in 1954. After three years, he applied to the Department of Defense to work at a school in Europe, was initially offered a job in Morocco, but was ultimately placed in Japan. His first job was teaching 8th grade English at Green Park School outside of Tokyo. Next, he worked as the school librarian and teacher at Itazuke near Fukuoka. In 1957, he returned to Green Park School, where he lived in the Washington Heights DOD housing complex. There he met Alice Baumgardner. When it became clear that base schools would be phasing out, John decided to travel through Asia and Europe. Before he left, he asked Alice to marry him. He did not learn that she had accepted until after exploring Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, Ceylon, India and Egypt. When John arrived in Tripoli, Libya to visit Ed, the first thing Ed did was to hand him a telegram from Alice accepting his proposal of marriage. Because Alice had signed a contract for one more school year in Japan, John used the time and the rest of his savings to explore Europe.