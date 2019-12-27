1944-2019
José Luis Ayala Álvarez, 75, passed away peacefully in his home on the morning of Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
He leaves his loving wife of 34 years, Luz Ayala; his daughters, Josie, Sylvia, Mari, Angelica and Luisita; his grandchildren, Sandy, Manny, Eric, Jocelyn, Jackie, Ruben, Victoria, Jose Maria and John Michael; his sons-in-law, Jose, Ruben, Pepe, Sergio and John; and brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews and many close friends. He was born and raised in Atecucario, Michoacán, México. His parents were Valeria Álvarez and Serafín Ayala.
Known as ‘Tata’ by his grandchildren and as ‘Don Luis’ by close friends, he was deeply compassionate, wise and a selfless human being.
You have free articles remaining.
Mr. Ayala was a survivor. At an early age, he learned that hard work was the means to achieving anything in life. He always provided for his family, traveled and at every step along the way, he touched many lives. He had a huge heart and always promoted peace and was loving to everyone wherever he went. He was a deeply compassionate man filled with integrity and honor. He earned respect by being respectful, honor by being honorable and responsibility through discipline and diligence. He taught himself and taught his children and grandchildren many important values life has to offer: integrity, honor, respect, and endless love for his family. He always managed to brighten people’s day with his smile, positive attitude, and calm personality.
Mr. Ayala worked in the strawberry fields of Southern CA and in the Napa Valley for many years. He loved the fields. He was proud of the work he did and worked until the end.
Don Luis had many passions. Among them was his passion for martial arts, music and classic movies and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play their favorite sport. He loved spending time with friends. He enjoyed his family and loved his grandchildren dearly. He was a great role model for his family. He loved telling stories about his life experiences, loved learning and was a big fan of a healthy living and exercise. He will be missed and remembered by everyone who knew him as an exceptional human being.
A funeral service is scheduled for January 3, 2020 at Tulocay Cemetery at 2:30 PM.