1934—2019
It is with great sadness that the family announce the passing of Jose Albert (Al) Griego Sr. He passed away peacefully on New Year’s Day of 2019 at the age of 84 due to heart failure, with his loving wife Mary E and his daughter Alberta by his side at home in Napa. Born May 7th of 1934 in Colorado and entered to rest on January 1st, 2019 in California.
He came to Napa after serving in the U.S. Navy. He was the oldest of 13 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife Mary E and their children Rose Marie, Joe Jr., Alberta, Shawn Ray, Regina Black and Gloria Uribe. He loved dearly 15 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He has an extensive loving family and many nieces and nephews. Albert also cherished his friendship with Bill Kent.
He did many jobs in Napa and worked for the Napa Valley Unified School District as a mechanic. He then chose to become a bus driver for the school district, later earning the position of instructor. He also was a Champion Bus Driver, one of the many awards Albert prized from the school district. He retired from the NVUSD as Supervisor of Transportation. He also worked at the Evans Airport Services in Napa as well as various charters.
Albert enjoyed life and retired to spend time with his soulmate Mary E, traveling to many destinations such as Carmel. They enjoyed camping and going to Disneyland. He also loved the game of golf and played in many tournaments. Taking life to its best, bowling, baseball, friends and his grandchildren made him happy.
He was very caring and his heart was open to everyone. He will be truly missed and the great memories will be in our hearts forever. He was truly our hero.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his daughter Alberta for being there for her father in his time of need.
Please join us to celebrate his life. Services will be held at Tulocay Cemetery on January 14th, 2019. Viewing from 9 AM to 12 PM with the burial at 12 PM. Please join us at Grace Baptist church at 1:30 PM and reception to follow.