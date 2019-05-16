Jose Luis "El Toco" Vargas Capilla

1951-2019
Jose Luis Vargas “El Toco” born January 16, 1951, in El Llano, Michoacan Mexico, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019 in his home in St. Helena, surrounded by his loving family. Always brave, strong, and true to his faith up until his final breath.
Jose arrived to St. Helena at the age of 16 and worked many of the still active vineyards all over the Napa Valley for 50 years 28 of those years for Joseph Phelps Vineyards as the Vineyard Grafting Supervisor. He worked hard to create a home for the love of his life Angelina and his three children, but the biggest joy in his life came as a grandfather. His grandkids always remember him for his loving sense of humor, as a passionate fan of las Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, and his unique and numerous quotes. The family favorite being “Una cosa es una cosa, y otra cosa es otra cosa.”
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Angelina: three children Eduardo (Laura), Silvia Adriana (Matt), and Julian (Leticia) and thirteen grandchildren. Cynthia, Erik, Anahi, Harper, Isco Vargas, Santiago and Elias Garcia; Neilani, Leila, Mia, and Kalia Newberry; Sebastian and Romeo Vargas.
A Funeral Mass for Jose Luis took place Tuesday, May 14, at St. Helena Catholic Church, 1340 Tainter St. in St. Helena. Visitation and Rosary were Monday, May 13, at St. Helena Catholic Church.