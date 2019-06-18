1957—2019
Jose Visperas Montuya, 61, passed away Sunday, June 9th, 2019 at Sutter Solano Hospital in Vallejo, California.
Jose was born in Mapandan, Pangasinan, Philippines on December 19th, 1957 to parents Raymundo and Artemia (Visperas) Montuya.
In 1968, the family immigrated to the US and settled in San Francisco, California. At the age of 17, Jose joined the United States Marine Corp and served as a Gunnery Sargent for 17 years in administration and as a recruiter. After leaving the Marines, he worked at many jobs, including some in the Wholesale Seafood industry, owned his own business, Serena Seafood, and then delivered for FedEx before having to stop work to focus on his health. He loved repairing and rebuilding cars with his sons, was passionate about coaching his girls at softball, and especially loved spending time with his each and every member of his family, all of whom he was very proud of.
Jose is survived by his wife, Shawna Gardner Montuya, of American Canyon, CA; his son Bailey Gardner and daughters, Adriana Montuya and Katherine Montuya; his former wife, Gloria Montuya and their children, Allan Montuya, Anjanette Montuya, and Jose Andres Montuya,Jr.; Grandchildren Shantell, Alyssa, Aaliyah, Xavier, Aniah, Isaac, Elliott, and Arya; Brothers Ronnie, Conrad, Oscar, and Thomas; Sisters Lourdes, Aida, Linda, and Christina, and numerous nieces and nephews.
His parents, his brother, Ray, Jr., and his sisters, Angelina and Edna, preceded Jose in death.
There will be a viewing/visitation for family and friends Tuesday and Wednesday, June 18th & 19th, 4 – 8pm. Internment will be determined at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bryan-Braker, (707)425-4697. You may sign the guest book at www.bryanbraker.com