Joseph E. Jennum Jr.

May 19, 1939 - April 17, 2023

VACAVILLE - Joseph E. Jennum Jr., 83, passed away due to complications from Parkinson's disease on Monday, April 17, 2023, surrounded by his three children.

Joe was born and raised in Nebraska, the oldest of the six boys of Joe and Lora Jennum. He graduated from Whittier College after serving in the U.S. Marines, completing his Masters Degree from San Jose St. in 1976.

Joe was a beloved coach and instructor at Napa Valley College for thirty years. Before he retired in 2003, Joe served at various times as the Athletic Director, Men's and Women's Basketball Coach and Men's and Women's Golf Coach. Just prior to his retirement, he led the men's golf program to victory at the California State Championship. In retirement, when he wasn't on a golf course, he enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

Joe is survived by his children: Sheri Jennum (Teri) of San Diego, CJ Kaialoa (Shayne) of Fairfield, CA, and Joe Jennum III (Tracey) of Placentia, CA; his grandchildren: Eli and Brody Jennum and Kian Kaialoa; as well as two of his brothers: Steve and Bob Jennum.

Joe's family will be holding a private ceremony at a later date.

They ask that in lieu of flowers, please make an online donation in honor of Joe to either the Michael J. Fox Foundation, dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease or Wounded Warriors Project, supporting our Nation's Veterans.