1942—2018
Joseph ‘Joe’ Anthony Torres was born December 5th, 1942 in St. Helena, CA to Joseph and Maria Torres. He passed peacefully in Vacaville, CA on December 8th, 2018. Joe graduated from St. Helena High School in 1960 and then served four years in the U.S. Navy. Joe then used his talents and interests in carpentry to create a 47 year career with Central Valley Builders Supply. Joe will be greatly missed by his family, his community, and all those whose lives he touched.
Joe is survived by his siblings Raymond Torres and Mary Torres-Scheel; his children Joseph Torres and Teri Mackenzie, his six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Burial services are to be held on January 26th, 2019 at St. Helena Catholic Cemetery at 11:00 AM. A celebration of life will follow at 12:00 PM at Native Sons Hall.