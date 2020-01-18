1940—2019
Joseph (Joe) Ponti, age 79 passed away at his home in Napa, CA on 12/15/19 following a brief illness. Son of Olivia Ponti, brother to Pearl Ponti. Joe was born in Vallejo Ca, grew up and graduated from Vallejo High School on 1958.
Joe started photography at Vallejo High School, he then went to work at the Vallejo Times Herald as a photographer.
Joe served in the National Guard, he was present at the riots in Watts. He worked as a mail carrier for the Post office. He then went to work for Mare Island as a Metals Inspector. He went to for Biagi trucking after he retired from Mare Island.
Joe had a passion for cars and racing. He was a starter for Vallejo Speedway until it closed, then at Petaluma Speedway.
He was preceded in death by his mother Olivia Ponti, sister Pearl Ponti. He is survived by his wife LaMara Ponti, married Sept 1986, daughter Laurette Ramsey (Ponti), step son Shane Cooke, 3 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.