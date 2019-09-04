1961-2019
With so much life to live, Joseph Mark Croxdale aka “Joe” “Crox” and “the Mayor” passed away unexpectedly at his home on September 1, 2019. He was born in Vallejo on November 5, 1961.
Joe grew up in Napa attending St. Apollinaris and graduating from Justin Siena High School and Fresno State University. He was involved and received many awards for his outstanding athletic abilities in high school including track, baseball and football.
Joe married Terra Lyn Horrell in 1987 and had two amazing children, Jacob Wallace Croxdale and Troy Raymond Croxdale. Joe was a very devoted father and found his greatest joy in his childrens’ activities; some of which included Napa Saints, Napa Little League, 4-H and member of the Napa High Football chain gang.
After retiring as Chief Deputy Sealer from the Napa Agricultural Commissioner’s Office in 2016, Joe began to enjoy his passion of the outdoors through gardening, camping, traveling and fishing; one of his favorites being his latest fishing trip in Alaska.
Joe had a special gift of cheering up every person he came in contact with; if he didn’t know you, within an hour you would feel like he was family. His laughter was infectious and will never be forgotten. Joe had a generous heart and showed unconditional kindness to everyone he met. He was a giving soul and found great joy in lending a helping hand to anyone in need.
Joe is survived by his children Jacob Wallace Croxdale and Troy Raymond Croxdale, Terra Lyn Croxdale, his brothers Jim and Jerry Croxdale, sister Jeanne Croxdale and his four legged friend Tessa May.
He was predeceased by his parents, Lois and Ray Croxdale and his brother, John Croxdale.
Services will take place at Claffey and Rota Funeral Home, 1975 Main Street, Napa, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the “Joe Croxdale Memorial Fund” at Bank of Marin for scholarships to be awarded to local youth organizations. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.