Joseph Martin Perry III

1950—2019
Joseph “Joe” Martin Perry III, 68, died peacefully on March 20, 2019 in Napa, CA after suffering a stroke and a brief battle with cancer.
Joe was born on October 25, 1950 in San Leandro, CA to Joseph and Doris Perry and was the third of five children. He attended Marina High School and graduated in 1968. After serving in the Air National Guard, he returned home and married his high school sweetheart, Cynthia “Cindy” John, on January 10, 1970. Their daughter Marsha was born in 1970 and son David was born in 1973.
After attending Chabot College, Joe began his lifelong fire service career. He was hired as a firefighter by the Newark Fire Department in December 1971 and in 1976 joined the Union City Fire Department as a Captain. In 1983, Joe was promoted to Division Chief and returned to college, graduating in 1995 with a degree in Political Science from California State University, Hayward. Joe was determined to lead his own department and in 1991 was hired as the Fire Chief for the City of Napa, where he remained until retiring for the first time in 2004. Later that same year Joe accepted the Fire Chief position at the University of California, Davis where he remained until retiring for good in 2010. Joe also served as California Fire Chiefs Association President (1997) and Western Fire Chiefs President (2004-05).
Joe was a competitive athlete, supportive coach and overall sports enthusiast. In high school, Joe was a standout swimmer, which led to a passion for surfing and annual family beach picnics in Santa Cruz. He coached baseball, basketball and soccer. Joe and Cindy enjoyed entertaining at home, preparing gourmet meals and serving wines from his extensive collection. He was never one to turn down a good cigar or martini. Even while caring for his wife Cindy who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2010, he never missed a grandchild’s game. He also enjoyed playing golf and completed many marathons.
Joe is survived by his wife Cindy; his daughter Marsha Perry Taras and her husband Curtis of Folsom, CA; his son David and his wife Monica of Napa, CA; his sister Linda Jackson of Elk Grove, CA; his brother Michael of San Jose, CA; and his brother John of Oakdale, CA; as well as by his grandchildren Anacristina and Nate Perry of Napa, CA, Brandon Park and William Taras of Folsom, CA, and Chase Taras of Frederick, MD. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Doris, and older brother James Perry.
A memorial service is scheduled on Sunday, March 31 at 3pm at Grace Church in Napa, with a reception to follow. Chaplain Lee Shaw will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the Chief’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Firefighters Burn Institute at ffburn.org. Words of sympathy may be posted online at www.tulocaycemetary.org.