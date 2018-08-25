1945—2018
Joseph Patrick Strange A true gentleman, Joseph Patrick Strange, age 73, passed away on August 22, 2018 at St Mary’s Hospital in Reno, NV.
Ever a man of reliability, he was born at another St Mary’s, but in Milwaukee, WI. Son of James and Vi Strange, he was the middle brother to the elder Jim and younger John.
A former Navy man, Joe (or Jo Jo to crewman Mike and Stumpy), served aboard the USS Wasp as an Air Crewman flying on a Grumman S-2E Tracker plane. He was an Aviation’s Electronics Tech working as the Sensor Operator—that is when he wasn’t sleeping at his station. He still managed to reach the rank of Petty Officer Third Class.
His flight team was also part of the US Navy Recovery Force. He was proud to have been involved with assisting in the Gemini 4, 6, and 7 NASA recovery missions.
Joe was a man that loved to roll his socks halfway down his feet, had a penchant for applesauce and tortured his two kids, Greg and Rachel, with the nightmarish Peeps candy during every single holiday imaginable. He was a good father and loving partner to Ardie who shared in many wonderful life experiences.
An avid cyclist, and Green Bay Packers fan—whom he wanted as pallbearers, but his son was worried they’d fumble the casket. Joe most of all loved to laugh. He was always quick with a joke and is believed to have drawn his last breath with a well timed punchline.
Joe is survived by his two kids (their actually old) Rachel Kogami, Greg Strange and his grandson in the Air Force, Gabriel. His life partner Ardie Johnson, her kids Mike and Marla Purdy (their old too) and grandson Jace.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Fernley, NV. Walton’s Sparks Funerals and Cremations was entrusted with arrangements.