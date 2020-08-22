× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1928—2020

Josephine E. (Espinoza) Aguirre passed away peacefully at her home on August 18, 2020. She was 92 years old.

Josephine was born in Whittier, CA on March 2, 1928, to Antonio and Victoria Espinoza, and was raised in Santa Fe Springs, CA. She was married to the late Abel S. Aguirre on November 23, 1947, and they were married for 48 years until his passing.

Abel and Josephine moved to Napa in 1950. In addition to being a homemaker, Josephine was a member of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church since 1953. She volunteered in the counting room and enjoyed her time there. She was also a member of the Moose Lodge for 25 years. She looked forward to her exercise classes and found joy in working in her garden and yard.