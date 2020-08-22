1928—2020
Josephine E. (Espinoza) Aguirre passed away peacefully at her home on August 18, 2020. She was 92 years old.
Josephine was born in Whittier, CA on March 2, 1928, to Antonio and Victoria Espinoza, and was raised in Santa Fe Springs, CA. She was married to the late Abel S. Aguirre on November 23, 1947, and they were married for 48 years until his passing.
Abel and Josephine moved to Napa in 1950. In addition to being a homemaker, Josephine was a member of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church since 1953. She volunteered in the counting room and enjoyed her time there. She was also a member of the Moose Lodge for 25 years. She looked forward to her exercise classes and found joy in working in her garden and yard.
She is survived by her 2 daughters, Victoria of Pacifica, CA and Linda and her husband Paul Zaborsky of Sacramento, CA, and her 3 sons, Art and his wife Jill of Sacramento, CA, Robert and his wife Carole of Napa, CA, and David of Sacramento, CA. Josephine is also survived by her 3 granddaughters, Jawana Nicole, Amanda Josephine, and Christina Janel, her grandson Jamison Marvin, her great-grandson Nicholas Scott, and her great-granddaughter Anna Grace. She also leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her 2 sisters and 7 brothers, as well as her daughter Gloria. She was loved by so many and will be missed very much.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, 960 Caymus St, Napa, CA 94559.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.